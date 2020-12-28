(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The last leader of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev was never involved in court proceedings over the events of January 1991 in Lithuania's capital Vilnius that saw 14 civilians die during the unrest, after his call for negotiations with new authorities in Vilnius was not heeded, the ex-president's close associate, Pavel Palazhchenko told Sputnik Monday.

In November, an appeals court in Vilnius closed a motion to overturn previous verdicts against former Soviet soldiers over clashes outside the central television tower which left 14 Lithuanians dead.

"As far as I know, the proceedings are over and the court has delivered a verdict. Mikhail Sergeevich [Gorbachev] did not participate in it for reasons of principle. Published documents confirm that he advocated negotiations with the Lithuanian leadership, which came to power as a result of elections," Palazhchenko, spokesman for the Gorbachev Foundation, told Sputnik.

Palazhchenko, who was Gorbachev's English language interpreter during his tenure, stressed that just a day before the clashes erupted, Gorbachev issued a statement that the crisis will be resolved by political means.

"The January Events crossed out that possibility," Palazhchenko said.

Soviet troops took positions in Lithuania following the Act of the Re-Establishment of the State of Lithuania in March 1990, which was signed without express agreement from Moscow. Subsequent protests came to a head when clashes between Soviet troops and Lithuanian protesters led to gunfire which left 14 dead and around 600 injured.

In subsequent publications, Palazhchenko vehemently defended the Soviet leadership and maintained that Gorbachev did not give the order to instigate violence.

A court in Vilnius in 2019 sentenced 67 Russian citizens in absentia to lengthy prison sentences.

Russia has disputed the process as politicized and called the court case an example of retributive justice.