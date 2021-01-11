UrduPoint.com
Gorbachev Hopes Competent, Independent People To Be Elected To Russian Parliament In Fall

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has expressed the hope that independent and competent lawmakers will make up the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, after this year's elections scheduled for September.

In an interview with Sputnik, Gorbachev highlighted the challenges brought on by the pandemic in 2020 and stressed that the new convocation would have to take many crucial decisions, including on the economic revival.

"Everyone should participate in this [process], including, of course, the parliament. I hope that strong, independent people capable of serious work will be elected to it [State Duma]," Gorbachev said.

The vote to elect 450 seats of Russia's lower house of parliament for the eighth convocation is expected to be held in September. The ruling United Russia party won the previous elections in 2016 with 54.2 percent of the vote garnering 343 seats.

