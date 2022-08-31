UrduPoint.com

Gorbachev In Cooperation With Reagan, Bush Tamed Arms Race - Ambassador To USSR Matlock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Gorbachev in Cooperation With Reagan, Bush Tamed Arms Race - Ambassador to USSR Matlock

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev in cooperation with US leaders Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush tamed a dangerous arms race, Jack F. Matlock, Jr., who served as Ambassador to the USSR from 1987-1991, said in a statement which he shared with Sputnik.

"President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, cooperating with Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W.

Bush, negotiated an end to the Cold War and tamed a dangerous arms race," Matlock, who is an Author of "Reagan and Gorbachev: How the Cold War Ended" said. "He then liberated the Soviet Union from its Communist dictatorship, freeing its peoples to build a democratic future. He should be remembered for his achievements and not for the failures of his successors."

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.

