Gorbachev-Reagan 1985 Formula Still Relevant For START Treaty - Gorbachev's Translator

Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

The statement against nuclear war adopted by late US President Ronald Reagan and former Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev at the Geneva summit in 1985 remains relevant, Pavel Palazhchenko, the spokesman for the International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies (the Gorbachev Foundation) and the Soviet leader's translator from 1985-1991, has told Sputnik

Earlier in the month, Palazhchenko published a book on the summits between the US and Soviet leaders, including the first meeting of Gorbachev with Reagan in November 1985 in Geneva. In an interview with Sputnik, Palazhchenko describes the difference between the US and Soviet officials regarding the nature of the meeting: the US wanted the meeting to be akin to " the first handshake," while the Soviet Union was in favor of an in-depth conversation and a joint statement.

"All in all, I think it was more like diplomatic maneuvering, and in the end, the leaders decided by themselves, and, as it turned out, Reagan was for adopting a joint statement. It is relevant even today. It is not by accident that distinguished experts on both sides speak in favor of reproducing the 'Gorbachev-Reagan formula' in the Russia-US statement, I hope it will take place, on prolonging the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty]: nuclear war must never be fought, it cannot be won," Palazhchenko said.

The New START agreement was signed in 2010 by then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and his US counterpart at the time, Barack Obama. It will lose force in February next year and its extension is being negotiated by Washington and Moscow.

