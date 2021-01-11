Gorbachev Says Moscow Should Ask Biden to Reiterate Commitment Against Nuclear War

Russia should once again renew its proposal to the United States to reiterate both countries' commitment to the Gorbachev-Reagan statement against nuclear conflicts as the Joe Biden administration is about to take power, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russia should once again renew its proposal to the United States to reiterate both countries' commitment to the Gorbachev-Reagan statement against nuclear conflicts as the Joe Biden administration is about to take power, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said in an interview with Sputnik.

Gorbachev, who was the first and last president of the USSR, noted that the outcome of his first meeting with late US President Ronald Reagan at the Geneva summit in 1985 remains relevant, especially the statement against nuclear war.

"It is stated in the joint statement: 'a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They [the sides] will not seek to achieve military superiority.' Russia, by the way, has recently offered the Americans to reiterate this formula. A new [US] administration is currently on its way, so this offer should be repeated," Gorbachev said.

In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was concerned by Washington's refusal to reiterate that basic principle.