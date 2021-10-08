Gorbachev says Nobel Peace Prize 'good news' for world press

Former Soviet leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Mikhail Gorbachev said Friday that this year's edition awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov was "good news" for the world's press

"This is good, very good news," he said in a statement. "This award raises the importance of the press in the modern world to great heights."