Gorbachev Says Staying in Hospital After Pneumonia But to Be Discharged Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Ex-President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that he was staying in the hospital after getting pneumonia treatment, adding that he would be discharged soon.

A number of media have reported recently that Gorbachev was being treated for pneumonia at the hospital.

"This is true, but I am getting better. In fact, the treatment is over, I will stay a couple of days for monitoring, and this is it," Gorbachev said on the phone, when asked about the reports.

When asked if he was told he would be discharged soon, Gorbachev said, "Yes."

"They say that yes, [it was] pneumonia. But they say, and I think so too, that it was treated early so I was able to get rid of this," he added.