Gorbachev Says Trust Between Leading Powers Is Shattered, Only Dialogue Can Help

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Trust between the world's leading powers has been shattered, it will be necessary to start many things afresh, and Russia is in favor of dialogue, as this is the only way to resume cooperation, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It [trust] has been shattered.

Now people are talking again about confrontation between the East and the West, about a cold war, about an arms race. It will be necessary to start many things afresh. I think that Russia supports dialogue, and I know that many people in the West also think that the current situation cannot be extended for several more years or even more," Gorbachev said.

Political will is required to resume normal interaction, and "there is no other way but dialogue." Gorbachev continued.