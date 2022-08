MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was a true hero of our time, former veteran CIA analyst Ray McGovern, who personally briefed four US presidents, including Ronald Reagan, on the Soviet Union and Russia, told Sputnik.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.

"Gorbachev was an enlightened statesman; a true геой нашего вемени - hero of our time," McGovern said.