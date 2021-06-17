UrduPoint.com
Gorbachev Welcomes Putin-Biden Joint Statement, Says Summit Shows Importance Of Dialogue

Gorbachev Welcomes Putin-Biden Joint Statement, Says Summit Shows Importance of Dialogue

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev told Sputnik on Wednesday that he highly regarded the joint statement agreed on by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on the impossibility to win a nuclear war and noted that the summit proved that dialogue is essential even in the most difficult situations

"First of all, I am satisfied that the meeting took place and, moreover, was constructive, judging by the first reports. This is a response to those who argued that nothing could be agreed on. This is a reminder that even in the most difficult situations we need dialogue.

Leaders, presidents have shown an example. I highly appreciate this," Gorbachev said, commenting on the joint statement of the two presidents.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a joint Russian-US statement on strategic stability, where they pledged to "lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures" through bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue and reaffirmed the principle that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

