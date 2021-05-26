Gorbachev Welcomes Summit in Geneva: Russian-US Relations Key for Global Security

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev positively assessed the agreement on a meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in Geneva, and called Russian-American relations key for security and stability in the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev positively assessed the agreement on a meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in Geneva, and called Russian-American relations key for security and stability in the world.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin press service said earlier. The parties will discuss issues of strategic stability, the fight against the pandemic, international agenda and regional conflicts.

"It is very good that they agreed to meet. With all the changes in the world, relations between Russia and the United States are key for security and stability in the world," Gorbachev told Sputnik.