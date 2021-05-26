UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gorbachev Welcomes Summit In Geneva: Russian-US Relations Key For Global Security

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Gorbachev Welcomes Summit in Geneva: Russian-US Relations Key for Global Security

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev positively assessed the agreement on a meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in Geneva, and called Russian-American relations key for security and stability in the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev positively assessed the agreement on a meeting between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in Geneva, and called Russian-American relations key for security and stability in the world.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin press service said earlier. The parties will discuss issues of strategic stability, the fight against the pandemic, international agenda and regional conflicts.

"It is very good that they agreed to meet. With all the changes in the world, relations between Russia and the United States are key for security and stability in the world," Gorbachev told Sputnik.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June All Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

PDM involved in immature, dirty politics for polit ..

1 minute ago

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.