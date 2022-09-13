UrduPoint.com

Gorbachev's Daughter To Refrain From Public Events, Statements For One Year - Foundation

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Gorbachev's Daughter to Refrain From Public Events, Statements for One Year - Foundation

The daughter of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Irina Virganskaya, decided to refrain from interviews and participation in public events during the coming year, the Gorbachev Foundation said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The daughter of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Irina Virganskaya, decided to refrain from interviews and participation in public events during the coming year, the Gorbachev Foundation said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the incoming appeals, the press service also reports that Virganskaya decided to refrain from interviews and participation in any public events in the coming year," the foundation said in a statement.

The foundation and Virganskaya expressed gratitude for the numerous telegrams, messages and statements of condolence over Gorbachev's passing coming from all over the world.

The last leader of the Soviet Union passed away on August 30 at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness. Gorbachev was laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in the Russian capital after a public farewell ceremony.

