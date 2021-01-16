Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Modi

(@fidahassanain)

The WhatsApp conversation reveals that Modi-government itself killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Pulwama and later blamed Pakistan.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Chief Executive Partho Dasupta and journalist Arnab Goswami chat has exposed Modi government over Pulwama attack that left 40 Indian soldiers dead.

Arnab Goswami is the Editor-in-Chief of Republic tv.

According to the leaked WhatsApp chat, Goswami told Partho Dasupta that something bigger than the normal strike was going to happen.

“Bigger than a normal strike,” Goswami had said in the chat that took place on February 23, 2019.

Partho Dasgupta, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council which measures television ratings, in a purported WhatsApp chat on February 23, 2019.

After three days of the chat, Indian Air Force carried out a strike targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in the Pakistani town of Balakot three days later on February 26, 2019. The attack, it was said, was a response to an attack on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel. An explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed the car into the bus carrying 40 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force Personnel.

Scroll in reported that according to the transcript, on February 23, 2019, Goswami texted Dasgupta saying: “On another note something big will happen”.

After a few messages on other matters, Dasgupta asked, “Dawood?”, referring to the notorious gangster who is wanted in several cases.

The conversation continued:

Arnab Goswami: “No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time.”

Partho Dasgupta: “Good.”

Partho Dasgupta: “It’s good for big man in this season.”

Partho Dasgupta: “He will sweep polls then.”

Partho Dasgupta: “Strike? Or bigger”

Arnab Goswami: “Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used.”

Image showing transcript of the purported chat between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta.

The chats also reveal instances of Dasgupta asking Goswami to reach out to the government on his behalf. In one such exchange on April 4, 2019, the former ratings agency chief asks Goswami if he can stall the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s proposal to make BARC’s viewing data public. Dasgupta asks Goswami for some action from a certain “AS”. In reply, Goswami says he could do what Dasgupta asked for.