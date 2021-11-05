UrduPoint.com

Got The Hump: Spain Police End Escaped Camels' Night On The Town

Eight camels and a llama took to the streets of Madrid overnight after escaping from a nearby circus, Spanish police said on Friday

It was not immediately clear how the long-legged runaways managed to get out but Quiros Circus, which owns them, blamed sabotage by animal rights activists.

They were spotted at around 5:00 am wandering around the southern district of Carabranchel close to where the circus is currently based.

"Various camels and a llama escaped from a circus in Madrid overnight this evening," Spain's national police wrote on Twitter, sharing images of eight two-humped camels and a lama hanging around a street corner.

"Police found them and took care of them so they could be taken back safe and sound," they tweeted.

There was no word on whether the rogue revellers, who are known for spitting, put up any resistance when the police moved in to detain them.

Mati Munoz, one of the circus' managers, expressed relief the furry fugitives -- Bactrian camels who have two humps and thick shaggy coats -- had been safely caught.

"Nothing happened, thank God," he told AFP, saying the circus had filed a complaint after discovering the electric fence around the animals' enclosure had been cut.

"We think (their escape) was due to an act of sabotage by animal rights groups who protest every year."Bactrian camels (camelus bactrianus) come from the rocky deserts of central and eastern Asia and have an extraordinary ability to survive in extreme conditions.

These days, the vast majority of them are domesticated.

