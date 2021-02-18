UrduPoint.com
Gottemoeller Calls Proposed Set Of US-Russia Arms Control Deals 'Good Way To Go'

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United States and Russia making several linked arms control agreements on different kinds of weapons sounds like a workable alternative to cramming everything into one deal, Rose Gottemoeller, a former undersecretary of state for arms control and international security at the US State Department, has told RIA Novosti.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has recently suggested during a press conference at RIA Novosti that future US-Russia agreements on strategic stability and arms controls could come as a package of interconnected pacts.

"Frankly, I was very interested in the comment that deputy foreign minister made that perhaps there can be some kind of linked agreements.

I think that's probably a good way to go. Many of us here in the United States are thinking in those terms as well," Gottemoeller said.

"You don't want to cram everything into a single agreement, but perhaps have different kinds of agreements for different kinds of weapons systems or other technologies," she added.

The chief US negotiator behind the New START pact on nuclear arms controls said this could be achieved with a step-by-step approach.

"That's why I like the idea, as Sergey Ryabkov put it, of having various agreements that would be developed over time. I think that that makes a lot of sense. And I think a lot can be achieved in four years," she said.

