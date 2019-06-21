UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gou Cedes Foxconn Control As He Eyes Taiwan Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:49 AM

Gou cedes Foxconn control as he eyes Taiwan presidency

Taiwan's richest man Terry Gou said Friday he would cede control of his company Foxconn to a committee, leaving the Apple-supplier tech behemoth in uncharted waters while he runs for president

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ):Taiwan's richest man Terry Gou said Friday he would cede control of his company Foxconn to a committee, leaving the Apple-supplier tech behemoth in uncharted waters while he runs for president.

Gou has been at the helm of Foxconn, the world's largest electronics assembler, for more than four decades but has set his sights on becoming Taiwan's next president.

The island goes to the polls in January, with the contest set to be dominated by relations with China.

Gou -- whose company is China's largest private employer -- is seeking to run as presidential candidate for the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) although he still has to win a party primary.

As that contest intensifies, Gou announced plans to hand the reins at Foxconn to a nine-member committee of trusted lieutenants.

"I have decided to fade out of Hon Hai and it's been decided that the company's operations will be handed over to the nine-member team in the operations committee," Gou said at the start of a shareholder meeting, using Foxconn's official name.

"I have a lot of confidence in them. I think every shareholder can rest assured that they can do better than me," he added.

Also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembles gadgets for major international brands including Apple and Huawei.

Related Topics

World China Company Man January Apple Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

Pakistani man abuses Salman Shahbaz in London, vid ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia launches legal action to recover 1MDB mil ..

49 seconds ago

Philippine ex-foreign minister denied entry to Hon ..

20 minutes ago

Living with the dead: Urban poor take over Cambodi ..

20 minutes ago

Nepalese Army Chief meets Chinese Defense Minister ..

21 minutes ago

UN envoy reports 'largest' expansion of Israeli se ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.