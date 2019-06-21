Gou cedes Foxconn control as he eyes Taiwan presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taiwan's richest man Terry Gou said Friday he would cede control of his company Foxconn to a committee, leaving the Apple-supplier tech behemoth in uncharted waters while he runs for president

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ):Taiwan's richest man Terry Gou said Friday he would cede control of his company Foxconn to a committee, leaving the Apple-supplier tech behemoth in uncharted waters while he runs for president.

Gou has been at the helm of Foxconn, the world's largest electronics assembler, for more than four decades but has set his sights on becoming Taiwan's next president.

The island goes to the polls in January, with the contest set to be dominated by relations with China.

Gou -- whose company is China's largest private employer -- is seeking to run as presidential candidate for the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) although he still has to win a party primary.

As that contest intensifies, Gou announced plans to hand the reins at Foxconn to a nine-member committee of trusted lieutenants.

"I have decided to fade out of Hon Hai and it's been decided that the company's operations will be handed over to the nine-member team in the operations committee," Gou said at the start of a shareholder meeting, using Foxconn's official name.

"I have a lot of confidence in them. I think every shareholder can rest assured that they can do better than me," he added.

Also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembles gadgets for major international brands including Apple and Huawei.