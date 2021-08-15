Governance Of Afghanistan Transferred To Council For National Reconciliation, Karzai
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The governance of Afghanistan has been transferred to the council, which includes Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head and ex-President Hamid Karzai, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.
The council will reportedly deliver the power later to the Taliban group (terrorist group, banned in Russia, the source added.