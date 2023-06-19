Governing Body of International Labour Organization Elects New Chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Governing Body of the International Labour Organization announced on Monday that Abiodun Richards Adejola of Nigeria had been elected as its new chairman for 2023-2024.

"He was elected by consensus at the 348th Session of the Governing Body on 17 June 2023 and assumed his role as chair with immediate effect," the ILO said in a statement.

Adejola has been Nigeria's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva since 2021, having previously served as deputy head at the Nigerian embassy to Ethiopia and at the permanent mission to the Economic Commission for Africa and the African Union in Addis Ababa.

The ILO Governing Body also reelected Catelene Passchier of the Netherlands as its worker vice-chairperson and Renate Hornung-Draus of Germany as the employer vice-chairperson.

The ILO is the oldest specialized agency of the United Nations. It was founded in 1919 under the League of Nations and has a mandate to promote decent work for all. It has 187 member states.

The 56-member executive unites representatives of governments and employers' and workers' organizations. It decides ILO policy and elects the director-general. It appointed Gilbert Houngbo of Togo for a five-year tenure in 2022.