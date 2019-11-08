Government Co-Chair of Syrian Constitution Committee: We Did Not Come to Build New State

The co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee from the government side, Ahmad Kuzbar, said Friday that Syria was already a state with institutions and a constitution, but its constitution could be reformed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee from the government side, Ahmad Kuzbar, said Friday that Syria was already a state with institutions and a constitution, but its constitution could be reformed.

"We did not come to build a new state. Syria, the Syrian Arab republic, is a state. It has a constitution, and a parliament, and a government, and army, institutions. We came here to reform the constitution.

We already said that this reform could be through amending some of the provisions of the current applicable constitution of 2012," Kuzbari said.

He remarked, however, that drafting a new constitution was possible.

"We could draft a new constitution as long as it meets all the objectives of the Syrian state, as long as it preserves national constants, and first and foremost, the Syrian people must approve it," he added.

The committee began its work on October 30.