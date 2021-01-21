UrduPoint.com
Government Deficit Drops To 5.6% Of GDP In EU Countries In Q3 2020 - Eurostat

Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The seasonally adjusted government deficit in the European Union member states decreased from a record 11.6 percent of the GDP in the second quarter of 2020 to 5.6 percent in the third quarter, the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, said on Thursday.

"In the third quarter of 2020, the seasonally adjusted general government deficit to GDP ratio stood at 5.8% in the euro area and 5.6% in the EU. The third quarter of 2020 saw a sharp rebound from the highest deficit recorded in the euro area and the EU since the start of the time series in the second quarter of 2020 and continued to be influenced by policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic," Eurostat said in a press release.

According to Eurostat, the deficit to GDP ratio dropped thanks to GDP growth, lower expenditure and higher revenue.

In the second quarter of last year, the seasonally adjusted government deficit was 11.9 percent in the Euro area and 11.6 percent in the EU.

Moreover, the total government revenue in the EU was 46 percent of GDP in the third quarter of last year, down from 47.4 percent in the previous quarter, while the total government expenditure in the bloc was 51.6 percent in the third quarter, down from 59 percent in the second quarter.

