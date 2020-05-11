UrduPoint.com
Government Forces Say Repelled Attempted Offensive By Terrorists In Northwestern Syria

Mon 11th May 2020 | 09:52 PM

Government Forces Say Repelled Attempted Offensive by Terrorists in Northwestern Syria

Terrorist groups launched an offensive in Al Ghab valley of the Latakia province in northwestern Syria, but ended up repelled and pushed out of the captured village of Tanjara, the Syrian army said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Terrorist groups launched an offensive in Al Ghab valley of the Latakia province in northwestern Syria, but ended up repelled and pushed out of the captured village of Tanjara, the Syrian army said on Monday.

Late on Sunday, reports came from Syria about terrorists having attacked positions of the government forces in the Tanjara village in Al-Ghab Plains.

"Control over the position was restored and the situation was taken under control, while the attacking militants have suffered heavy casualties," the Syrian Army Command said in a statement.

The Syrian military identified the attackers as members of the Hurras ad-Din movement and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), saying that they "used mortars and heavy machine guns with great intensity during the attack.

"

According to the statement, the army soldiers were first "forced to retreat in order to minimize casualties," but then returned with a counteroffensive that lasted till the morning.

The Syrian army did not specify the number of casualties on either of the sides.

This was the first large-scale clash in northern Syria since the Russian-Turkish agreement on a ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone took effect on March 5.

