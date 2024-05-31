Government Hajj Scheme: 42,763 Pakistani Pilgrims Arrive In Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has so far received 42,763 pilgrims who arrived in Madinah and Makkah via 174 flights under the government scheme, Ministry of Religious Affairs updated on Friday.
"Around 27,342 more Pakistani pilgrims are expected to arrive in Makkah over the next 10 days,"said Muhammad Umer Butt, a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
This year, he said, the PHM will host over 70,000 pilgrims under the government scheme and more than 80,000 under private scheme.
Currently, over 13,000 pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia under private schemes.
By June 1, all pilgrims, who arrived directly in Madinah during the first phase of the ongoing pre-Hajj flight operation, will reach Makkah, the spokesman said.
With the cooperation of Saudi authorities, he said around 32,900 Pakistani pilgrims have been taken to visit Riaz Al-Jannah in Madinah.
