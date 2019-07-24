(@imziishan)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The government in the east of Libya appreciates Russia's readiness to become a key platform for the peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Abdel Salam Badri told Sputnik.

Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, said in late June that Russia might become the main platform for the resolution of the conflict in the country.

"We welcome any steps that Russia is taking to help the Libyans build their homeland, get rid of terrorism and work on the national reconciliation.

We highly appreciate Russia's readiness to make this effort," Badri said.

Libya has seen an increase in tensions since April, when the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive against Tripoli. The LNA, which supports the country's parliament governing in the east of the country, explained the offensive by the need to eliminate terrorists in Tripoli, where the UN-backed government ruling over the west of the country sits.