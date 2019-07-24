UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government In East Libya Says Values Russia's Readiness To Become Settlement Platform

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:17 PM

Government in East Libya Says Values Russia's Readiness to Become Settlement Platform

The government in the east of Libya appreciates Russia's readiness to become a key platform for the peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Abdel Salam Badri told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The government in the east of Libya appreciates Russia's readiness to become a key platform for the peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Abdel Salam Badri told Sputnik.

Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, said in late June that Russia might become the main platform for the resolution of the conflict in the country.

"We welcome any steps that Russia is taking to help the Libyans build their homeland, get rid of terrorism and work on the national reconciliation.

We highly appreciate Russia's readiness to make this effort," Badri said.

Libya has seen an increase in tensions since April, when the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive against Tripoli. The LNA, which supports the country's parliament governing in the east of the country, explained the offensive by the need to eliminate terrorists in Tripoli, where the UN-backed government ruling over the west of the country sits.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Army Russia Parliament Tripoli Libya April June Government

Recent Stories

Bullion rates in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Hajj Medical Mission treats 18,000 pilgrims in Sau ..

4 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for curbi ..

4 minutes ago

Libya's Eastern Gov't Deputy Prime Minister Confir ..

4 minutes ago

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

18 minutes ago

Eastern Libyan Government Cannot Discuss Ending Tr ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.