Government of Burundi Announces Death of President Pierre Nkurunziza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The government of Burundi on Tuesday announced the death of president Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, in a statement posted on Twitter.

"The government of the Republic of Burundi is sad to announce to the people of Burundi and the international community the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, president of the Republic of Burundi," the statement read.

The president died in a hospital after a heart attack. He was hospitalized last week, felt better on Sunday but experienced a sudden turn for the worse on Monday, according to the statement.