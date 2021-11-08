UrduPoint.com

Government Of Kuwait Tenders Resignation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:29 PM

Government of Kuwait Tenders Resignation - Reports

The Kuwaiti government handed in its resignation to the country's ruler on Monday, the country's media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Kuwaiti government handed in its resignation to the country's ruler on Monday, the country's media reported.

According to the KWParliament newspaper, Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Hamad Sabah presented a letter of resignation of his government to Amir Nawaf Ahmad Jaber Sabah.

The leader reappointed Sabah Khaled Hamad Sabah as prime minister and tasked him to form a new government in January after having accepted the resignation of the previous government. The leader approved the formation of a new government in March.

Related Topics

Prime Minister January March Media Government

Recent Stories

Forces recover explosive, ammunition from Barang

Forces recover explosive, ammunition from Barang

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan among most vulnerable countries suffering ..

Pakistan among most vulnerable countries suffering major freak weather incidents ..

21 seconds ago
 40 sugar fair-price shops set up in capital

40 sugar fair-price shops set up in capital

23 seconds ago
 Israel, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egypti ..

Israel, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egyptian Forces on Border With Gaza ..

24 seconds ago
 Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participa ..

Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in UAE to participate in &#039;One Destiny/1&#039 ..

15 minutes ago
 Opposition Candidate Leading Over Ruling Party's R ..

Opposition Candidate Leading Over Ruling Party's Rival in South Korean President ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.