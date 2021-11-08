Government of Kuwait Tenders Resignation - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kuwaiti government handed in its resignation to the country's ruler on Monday, the country's media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Kuwaiti government handed in its resignation to the country's ruler on Monday, the country's media reported.

According to the KWParliament newspaper, Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Hamad Sabah presented a letter of resignation of his government to Amir Nawaf Ahmad Jaber Sabah.

The leader reappointed Sabah Khaled Hamad Sabah as prime minister and tasked him to form a new government in January after having accepted the resignation of the previous government. The leader approved the formation of a new government in March.