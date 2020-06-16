Government Postpones 2nd Round of Municipal Elections in French Guiana - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The second round of municipal elections in French Guiana, scheduled for June 28, is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday in a statement.

The government decided to postpone elections once again, as they were originally set for March.

"The government decided to postpone the [French] Guiana municipal elections in all seven communes, where the second round was scheduled for June 28. The decision is made within the framework of the law allowing the postponement of municipal elections due to health issues," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the second round of municipal elections in Mayotte, another overseas territory of France, will go ahead as scheduled on June 28.

The authorities further eased the lockdown and allowed cafes and restaurants to reopen in mainland France on Monday, but also decided to keep restrictions in French Guiana and Mayotte amid high infection rate.