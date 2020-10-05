UrduPoint.com
Government, Regional Authorities To Upgrade Rail Network In Southeastern France

Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

The French government and the authorities of the southeastern French Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region have signed a pact to modernize the railroad network in the city of Clermont-Ferrand located in the region, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Monday

Castex said the Rail-Auvergne pact was signed within the framework of the France Relaunch economy plan aimed at curbing the devastating consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, and making the French economy greener by 2030.

"Encouraging the French to take the train is good. Offering them good transport conditions is even better: the state renews all trains on the Paris-Clermont-Ferrand line and improves its regularity by upgrading its infrastructure with the [Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes] region," Castex wrote on Twitter.

He added in a separate tweet that the pact represents a green investment to support the country's economy and "improve everyone's daily lives."

According to the regional authorities, the program will cost 280 million Euros (nearly $329 million).

The government's 100 billion euro strategy to revive the coronavirus-battered economy was unveiled at the beginning of September.

