Government To Ask Queen To Suspend Parliament

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:07 PM

The Queen will be asked by the government to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September - and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) The Queen will be asked by the government to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September - and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.it will make way for Boris Johnson's new administration to hold a Queen's Speech - laying out the government's plans - on 14 October.But it means MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.Tory backbencher and Remain campaigner Dominic Grieve called it "an outrageous act", and warned it could lead to a vote of no confidence in Johnson, adding: "This government will come down."But a No 10 source defended the move, saying: "It's time a new government and new PM set out a plan for the country after we leave the EUThe idea of shutting down Parliament - known as prorogation - has caused controversy, with critics saying it would stop MPs being able to play their democratic part in the Brexit process.Laura Kuenssberg said only a small number of government ministers knew about the plan before its announcement and it would inevitably cause a huge row.She said the government would argue it was "a bog standard Queen's Speech process", despite all of the surrounding noise.

Johnson says he wants to leave the EU on 31 October with a deal, but it is "do or die" and he is willing to leave without one rather than miss the deadline.That position has prompted a number of opposition MPs to come together to try to block a possible no deal, and on Tuesday they announced that they intended to use parliamentary process to do so.But if Parliament is suspended on 10 September, as is suggested, it will only give them a few days next week to push for their changes.Grieve - a former attorney general - told: "If the prime minister persists with this and doesn't back off, then I think the chances are that his administration will collapse."There is plenty of time to do that if necessary [and] I will certainly vote to bring down a Conservative government that persists in a course of action which is so unconstitutional."Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted that the move was an "utterly scandalous affront to our democracy".Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said MPs must come together to stop the plan next week, or "today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy".But Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly defended the plan as what "all governments do".

