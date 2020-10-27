MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Russian government is trying to ensure that the decline in Russia's GDP in 2020 is less than 4 percent, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We expect the loss of GDP to be about 4 percent within the year, there are different estimates - a little more, a little less," Mishustin said at a meeting with the leaders of the State Duma and parliamentary factions.

"But we are struggling to make it less than 4 percent," he said.