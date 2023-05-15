UrduPoint.com

Governments Continue To Use Torture Against Religious Minorities - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Governments Continue to Use Torture Against Religious Minorities - Blinken

Many governments in the world continue to use torture and beatings against religious minorities within their borders, the US Secretary of State said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Many governments in the world continue to use torture and beatings against religious minorities within their borders, the US Secretary of State said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the report documents the continuation, and in some instances, the rise of very troubling trends. Governments in many parts of the world continue to target religious minorities." Blinken said, presenting the annual State Department report on religious freedom in the world.

Governments are using torture, beatings, unlawful surveillance, and other methods to apply pressure on believers, Blinken added.

The report describes the status of religious freedom in 199 countries and territories.

United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain described China as one of the worst violators of religious rights in the world.

"They (Chinese authorities) continue their oppression of Tibetan Buddhists, Chinese Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners," Hussain said.

He also accused Beijing of imprisoning and targeting Uighurs, as well as sending them to re-education camps.

Hussain also mentioned that for the second year in a row, the US considers Russia as a country of particular concern over religious freedom. He expressed the opinion that Moscow targets faith communities within its borders and beyond.

"Brave people of faith in Russia, who directly speak against its brutal war against Ukraine, are targeted for repression," he said.

The report also noted that Iran has one of the worst records in the world on religious freedom. Tehran continues to target minority groups, including Bahais, Christians, non-Shia Muslims, and others, it added.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Iran Moscow Minority Russia China Beijing Tehran Falun Muslim Christian

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary General visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

GCC Secretary General visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

36 minutes ago
 KE urged for uninterrupted power supply to pumping ..

KE urged for uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations

33 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing of ECP's p ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing of ECP's plea seeking review of Punjab e ..

33 minutes ago
 German Army Orders 50 Puma Infantry Vehicles Under ..

German Army Orders 50 Puma Infantry Vehicles Under $1Bln Contract With Rheinmeta ..

38 minutes ago
 Four killed, three injured in Kohat firing

Four killed, three injured in Kohat firing

38 minutes ago
 US Arrests Massachusetts Man for Allegedly Helping ..

US Arrests Massachusetts Man for Allegedly Helping China Spy on Dissidents - Jus ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.