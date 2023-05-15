Governments Continue to Use Torture Against Religious Minorities - Blinken

Many governments in the world continue to use torture and beatings against religious minorities within their borders, the US Secretary of State said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Many governments in the world continue to use torture and beatings against religious minorities within their borders, the US Secretary of State said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the report documents the continuation, and in some instances, the rise of very troubling trends. Governments in many parts of the world continue to target religious minorities." Blinken said, presenting the annual State Department report on religious freedom in the world.

Governments are using torture, beatings, unlawful surveillance, and other methods to apply pressure on believers, Blinken added.

The report describes the status of religious freedom in 199 countries and territories.

United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain described China as one of the worst violators of religious rights in the world.

"They (Chinese authorities) continue their oppression of Tibetan Buddhists, Chinese Christians, and Falun Gong practitioners," Hussain said.

He also accused Beijing of imprisoning and targeting Uighurs, as well as sending them to re-education camps.

Hussain also mentioned that for the second year in a row, the US considers Russia as a country of particular concern over religious freedom. He expressed the opinion that Moscow targets faith communities within its borders and beyond.

"Brave people of faith in Russia, who directly speak against its brutal war against Ukraine, are targeted for repression," he said.

The report also noted that Iran has one of the worst records in the world on religious freedom. Tehran continues to target minority groups, including Bahais, Christians, non-Shia Muslims, and others, it added.