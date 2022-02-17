UrduPoint.com

Governments Of Japan, Russia Agreeing On Phone Talks Between Leaders On Thursday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Governments of Japan, Russia Agreeing on Phone Talks Between Leaders on Thursday - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The governments of Japan and Russia have started to agree on the phone conversation between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Vladimir Putin that will take place later on Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing its sources.

Further details of the upcoming talks remain unknown.

Earlier in the day, Kishida said that Japan should join the international efforts on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Japan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2022

28 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

33 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

10 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

9 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>