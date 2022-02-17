Governments of Japan, Russia Agreeing on Phone Talks Between Leaders on Thursday - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The governments of Japan and Russia have started to agree on the phone conversation between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Vladimir Putin that will take place later on Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing its sources.

Further details of the upcoming talks remain unknown.

Earlier in the day, Kishida said that Japan should join the international efforts on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine.