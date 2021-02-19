UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Abbott Announces Reforms To Prevent Future Power Crises In Texas

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:10 AM

Governor Abbott Announces Reforms to Prevent Future Power Crises in Texas

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott told reporters that he requested the state legislature to investigate the energy collapse amid the snow storm and approve reforms to preclude such development from occurring again.

The largest oil and gas producer in the United States faces severe blackouts affecting millions of households amid very low temperatures that caught local utility companies off-guard.

"We have already begun the process to make sure that events like this never again happen in Texas. And that starts with reforming the agency in charge of electric reliability in Texas, which is ERCOT. What happened this week to our fellow Texans is absolutely unacceptable and can never be replicated again," Abbott said during a press conference on Thursday.

The governor added that he issued an executive order asking the Texas legislature to investigate what happened at ERCOT that "led up to and during the course of the response to this winter storm.

"

"Today, I am adding more emergency items to the legislative session. First, I am asking the legislature to mandate the winterization of generators and the power system. Second, I am calling for the funding needed to ensure that this winterization and modernization occurs," Abbott said.

According to the latest data, Texas has no power generation shortfalls but some 325,000 state residents still stay without electricity due to obstructed connections to the grid.

The winter storm has also caused drinking water shortages across Texas with 725 water systems under "boil notice" affecting 13 million residents.

Related Topics

Storm Snow Governor Electricity Water Oil United States Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

3 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

4 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

4 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

4 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

4 hours ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.