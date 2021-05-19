UrduPoint.com
Governor Abbott Issues Order Prohibiting Mask Mandates Across Texas - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting cities, school districts and other entities across the state from enforcing a mask mandate, the governor's office said on Tuesday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities in Texas - including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials - from requiring or mandating mask wearing," the governor's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

The executive order will go into effect on Friday, so any local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate may face a fine of up to $1.

000, the release said.

On Monday, Abbott announced he will terminate the $300 in weekly Federal pandemic-related unemployment payments for jobless Texans, effective on June 26.

Abbott said the Texas economy is soaring and there are many good-paying jobs available in the state. The decision to end the federal unemployment benefits for jobless Texans is to end a high-level of fraudulent unemployment claims in the state, Abbott added.

