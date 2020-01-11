UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Abbott Opts Texas Out Of Trump 2020 Refugee Resettlement Program - Letter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Governor Abbott Opts Texas Out of Trump 2020 Refugee Resettlement Program - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that his state would not participate in the Trump administration's 2020 refugee resettlement program.

"At this time, the state and non-profit organizations have a responsibility to dedicate available resources to those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and the homeless - indeed, all Texans," Abbott said in the letter on Friday. "As a result, Texas cannot consent to initial refugee resettlement for FY [fiscal year] 2020."

Abbott also said Texas' decision does not deny any refugee access to the United States nor does it preclude a refugee from later coming to Texas after initially settling in another US state.

On September 26, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring resettlement agencies to obtain consent from all cities and states where they plan to resettle refugees. If no consent is obtained, then Federal resettlement agencies would be prevented from operating local offices to provide services there.

Earlier in November, Trump ordered an 18,000-refugee cap be established in fiscal year 2020, marking the lowest number of refugees in nearly four decades.

Related Topics

Governor Trump United States September November 2020 All From Refugee Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

2 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

2 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

1 hour ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

2 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.