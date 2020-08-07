UrduPoint.com
Governor Cuomo Says All School Districts In New York State Authorized To Open

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Governor Cuomo Says All School Districts in New York State Authorized to Open

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) All schools in the state of New York are authorized to reopen as the number of novel coronavirus cases is well below the infection limit, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Friday.

"Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open," Cuomo said via Twitter.

Cuomo said the school districts are required to submit their reopening plans to the state government for review.

The governor also said if the number of novel coronavirus infections increases, the state guidance will change accordingly.

The novel coronavirus outbreak in New York has been contained and businesses have been allowed to reopen under various restrictions this summer.

State authorities have reported a total of 418,928 novel coronavirus cases and 25,185 virus-related deaths, according to data from the governor's office.

