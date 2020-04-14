Governor Cuomo Says He Believes New York State Reached Apex In COVID-19 Plateau
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:08 PM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Tuesday that his state might have reached the apex in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic plateou.
"Total hospitalizations, basically, flat, technically, tick-down, which is probably the first tick-down.
So that's a good sign, but, basically, flat. So we think we are at the apex on the plateau," Cuomo said.
The governor noted that the number of COVID-19 infections is being reduced artificially, through the compliance with social distancing and other restrictions, adding that whatever the state does today will determine the COVID-19 infection rate tomorrow.