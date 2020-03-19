UrduPoint.com
Governor Cuomo Says He Will Not Authorize Shelter-In-Place Order In New York City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

Governor Cuomo Says He Will Not Authorize Shelter-In-Place Order in New York City

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that he will not authorize a shelter-in-place order for New York City in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus  (COVID-19).

"I would know because I would have to authorize those actions legally. It's not going to happen," Cuomo said. "I'm not doing it."

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that a shelter-in-place order might be imposed for the city over the next 48 hours to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

However, Cuomo said it is essential at present to ensure that services and society remain healthy and functional.

"We need the health care system up and running... We need police. We need fire[men]. We need bus drivers. We need daycare workers. We need a transportation system. All these functions have to continue," Cuomo said.

The governor said in an attempt to slow down the COVID-19 spread he ordered allowing no more than 25 percent of employees to come to work in New York State.

"As a mandate, 75 percent of your employee base must work from home," Cuomo said in an appeal to businesses.

New York State has so far confirmed 4,152 cases of COVID-19 infection, with 1,339 cases in New York City.

