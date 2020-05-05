UrduPoint.com
Governor Cuomo Says New York Regions Can Start Reopening May 15 After COVID-19 Pause

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:11 AM

Regions across the US state of New York can start reopening their economies beginning May 15 following the order to shut down all non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Regions across the US state of New York can start reopening their economies beginning May 15 following the order to shut down all non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

On March 22, Cuomo imposed the so-called PAUSE on New York that closed down all non-essential businesses statewide. The order was first extended until April 29 and then until May 15.

"The pause ordering... that expires on May 15. May 15 - regions can start to reopen and do their own analysis," Cuomo said.

