Governor Cuomo Says New York Regions Can Start Reopening May 15 After COVID-19 Pause

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Regions across the US state of New York can start reopening their economies beginning May 15 following the order to shut down all non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

On March 22, Cuomo imposed the so-called PAUSE on New York that closed down all non-essential businesses statewide. The order was first extended until April 29 and then until May 15.

"The pause ordering... that expires on May 15. May 15 - regions can start to reopen and do their own analysis," Cuomo said.