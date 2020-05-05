Governor Cuomo Says New York Regions Can Start Reopening May 15 After COVID-19 Pause

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Regions across the US state of New York can start reopening their economies beginning May 15 following the order to shut down all non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Monday.

On March 22, Cuomo imposed the so-called PAUSE on New York that closed down all non-essential businesses statewide. The order was first extended until April 29 and then until May 15.

"The pause ordering... that expires on May 15. May 15 - regions can start to reopen and do their own analysis," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said based on the number of new infections, the healthcare capacity, the ability to diagnose, test and trace residents infected with COVID-19, regions should determine whether they are ready to start to reopen.

He said that regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total hospitalization and deaths on a three-day rolling average to consider reopening. The new total of cases cannot exceed 15, and deaths cannot run over five.

Additionally, a region must have fewer than two new COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital per 100,000 residents per day.

The governor added that hospitals must ensure they have a minimum of 30% of beds and Intensive Care Units available in case they have to handle another surge in COVID-19 patients.

At least a 90-day stockpile of personal protective equipment must also be ensured.

To meet the testing requirements for reopening, regions must have 30 kits for every 1,000 residents available per month. According to Cuomo, New York is way ahead on this matter and is doing more COVID-19 tests than any other place in the world.

New York is also leading in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. As of Monday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed a total of 318,953 cases and 19,415 virus-related deaths.

Cuomo concluded that a region should have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents to proceed with the reopening. Based on the projected number of cases in every locality, additional tracers should also be available.

Types of business are broken down into four phases prioritized by greater economic impact and lower infection risk. Construction and wholesale supply companies are allowed to restart first, while restaurants, hotels and education facilities are the among the last to reopen, according to Cuomo's plan.