Governor Cuomo Says Will Order New York State Residents To Wear Face-Coverings In Public

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he would sign an executive order requiring residents to wear a face-covering in public places to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COIVD-19).

"I'm going to issue an executive order that says all people in public must have a mouth and nose covering, and they must wear it in a situation where you cannot or are not maintaining social distancing," Cuomo said during a press briefing.

New York State residents will be given a three-day notice to allow compliance with the order; however, there is no penalty measure envisaged so far for violators.

"Stopping the spread is everything," Cuomo said. "How can you not wear a mask when you are going to come close to a person?"

Earlier in the day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked residents to wear face-coverings when entering grocery stores.

