Governor DeSantis Lifts All Remaining COVID-19-Related Restrictions In Florida

Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that provides him the power to overrule local emergency COVID-19 orders and another one that immediately suspends all remaining pandemic-related restrictions.

"I'm going to sign the bill. It's effective July 1," DeSantis told reporters. "I will also sign an executive order, pursuant to that bill, invalidating all remaining local emergency COVID orders, effective on July 1. To bridge the gap between then and now I'm gonna suspend under my executive power, the local emergency orders, as it relates to COVID-19.

"

DeSantis also said that those who are talking about policing people do not actually have trust in the existing COVID-19 injections.

Over the last week, Florida reported that nearly 34,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus with a total number of the cases exceeding 2.2 million since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago.

More Stories From World

