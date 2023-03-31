Governor DeSantis Says Florida Will Not Assist in Extradition Request For Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement that the state will not assist in an extradition request for former President Donald Trump due to questionable circumstances surrounding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American...

Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda," DeSantis wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

DeSantis, who is Trump's possible Republican rival in the run up to the 2024 presidential election, said Bragg is stretching the law to target a political opponent.

A Manhattan Grand Jury has voted to indict Trump in the coming days. Prosecutors asked him to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain under seal.