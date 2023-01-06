UrduPoint.com

Governor DeSantis Seeks to Prevent China From Purchasing Any Property in Florida - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is looking into the possibility of banning China from purchasing any property in his state due to national security concerns, the Florida's Voice media outlet reported, citing sources.

The report said on Thursday that DeSantis' administration is exploring plans to potentially ban China from purchasing farmland or any other property in Florida, but it did not provide any additional information on its progress in this effort.

DeSantis has previously spoken about his concern that Chinese firms purchasing land in the United States may seem privately owned but may actually be controlled by the Chinese government.

The governor also issued an executive order banning Florida government agencies from using services from companies with links to the governments of China, Russia, Iran and Cuba.

DeSantis has said he is concerned that China may seek to access personal data information belonging to Florida residents.

