Governor Extends Virginia Voter Registration Deadline to Thursday Evening - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The deadline for voter registration in the US state of Virginia has been extended until Thursday evening after the state's registration system crashed a day earlier, Governor Ralph Northam said in a statement.

"Virginia's voter registration deadline has been extended until Thursday, October 15 at 11:59 p.m. [3:59 a.m.

GMT]," Northam said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Several US lawmakers from Virginia and state officials appealed to Northam to extend the voter registration deadline by 72 hours after the technical problems emerged.

The Virginia Department of Elections said the state's voter registration system went down on Tuesday - the last day for residents to register before the November 3 presidential and general elections - as a result of a cut cable.

