Governor Inslee Says Hopes for Peaceful Resolution on Seattle 'Autonomous Zone'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement that he hopes for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Seattle, where protesters have seized a section of the state's capital and established the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

"I spoke with [Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan] and her team about the situation on Capitol Hill. Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful. Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution," Inslee said via Twitter on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Times, Black Lives Matter protesters have occupied Seattle's City Hall neighborhood and are camping outside the state capitol building. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have been ordered not to use tear gas and other violent tactics to disperse the crowds.

After the Seattle Police Department abandoned the East Precinct building on Monday, protesters have took control of the surrounding six-block area and reworked with spray paint the sign above the station's door to read "Seattle People's Department East Precinct.

"

Police Chief Carmen Best said in an address to officers that the decision to abandon the precinct was not hers, but it came as a result of the city's leaders relenting to severe public pressure.

Best pointed out that police received reports of armed people patrolling the streets in the autonomous area and demanded payment from business owners in exchange for protection.

"Of course, this is very concerning, especially because we don't know who these people are," Best said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump urged to local authorities to act or he would step in and take back Seattle from the protesters whom he referred to as anarchists.

In response, Inslee said he would not allow threats of military violence against the protesters coming from the White House.