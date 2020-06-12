UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Inslee Says Hopes For Peaceful Resolution On Seattle 'Autonomous Zone'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 04:00 AM

Governor Inslee Says Hopes for Peaceful Resolution on Seattle 'Autonomous Zone'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement that he hopes for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Seattle, where protesters have seized a section of the state's capital and established the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

"I spoke with [Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan] and her team about the situation on Capitol Hill. Although unpermitted, and we should remember we are still in a pandemic, the area is largely peaceful. Peaceful protests are fundamentally American, and I am hopeful there will be a peaceful resolution," Inslee said via Twitter on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Times, Black Lives Matter protesters have occupied Seattle's City Hall neighborhood and are camping outside the state capitol building. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have been ordered not to use tear gas and other violent tactics to disperse the crowds.

After the Seattle Police Department abandoned the East Precinct building on Monday, protesters have took control of the surrounding six-block area and reworked with spray paint the sign above the station's door to read "Seattle People's Department East Precinct.

"

Police Chief Carmen Best said in an address to officers that the decision to abandon the precinct was not hers, but it came as a result of the city's leaders relenting to severe public pressure.

Best pointed out that police received reports of armed people patrolling the streets in the autonomous area and demanded payment from business owners in exchange for protection.

"Of course, this is very concerning, especially because we don't know who these people are," Best said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump urged to local authorities to act or he would step in and take back Seattle from the protesters whom he referred to as anarchists.

In response, Inslee said he would not allow threats of military violence against the protesters coming from the White House.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Governor Exchange Business Washington Twitter White House Trump Capitol Hill Seattle Gas From Best

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

2 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

2 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

2 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.