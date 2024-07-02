Open Menu

Governor KP Visits Tajikistan To Boost Trade, Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday discussed opportunities for enhancing trade, investment, and tourism during a meeting with Tajikistan's Khalton Region Governor Davlatali Said

TAJIKISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday discussed opportunities for enhancing trade, investment, and tourism during a meeting with Tajikistan's Khalton Region Governor Davlatali Said.

Governor Kundi is on an official visit to Tajikistan leading a high level delegation comprised of prominent business and government figures.

During the meeting, both the leaders emphasized the strategic proximity of Khalton to Afghanistan and its potential benefits for economic ties with Pakistan, particularly for traders and investors in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Governor Kundi highlighted the rich opportunities for commerce and investment in both countries, inviting Tajik authorities to visit Peshawar and engage with local business communities to foster economic growth and promote tourism.

"I believe that due to the close geographical proximity between Khalton and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, our shared religion and culture, we should consider Peshawar and Khalton as sister regions," Governor Kundi stated, underscoring cultural ties and mutual interests in regional development.

Moreover, the leaders discussed the inclusion of Khalton in the CASA-1000 project, a major initiative for electricity supply among Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting its potential to enhance regional connectivity and economic stability.

Governor Davlatali Said echoed these sentiments, praising Governor Kundi's vision for trade, tourism, and economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed eagerness for reciprocal visits especially to Peshawar to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore collaborative opportunities.

He said that Governor Kundi's visit signifies a broader diplomatic effort to deepen ties with Tajikistan and capitalize on shared economic interests, beyond mere tourism.

He said that it is expected that future exchanges and collaborative ventures will continue to strengthen regional cooperation and prosperity between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

APP/ash-fam/

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Business Visit Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Faisal Karim Kundi Commerce Government

Recent Stories

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious ..

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

22 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by ..

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

23 seconds ago
 DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram ..

DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT

25 seconds ago
 CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

27 seconds ago
 In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

12 seconds ago
 TUF observes Olympic Day

TUF observes Olympic Day

14 seconds ago
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet ..

President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 4

15 seconds ago
 ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overc ..

ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change

19 seconds ago
 ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

11 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secr ..

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

11 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

11 minutes ago
 Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World