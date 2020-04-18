Governor Newsom Acknowledges California Not Up for Reopening Yet Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Californians still need to continue complying with the stay-at-home order and other restrictions, but the state is beginning to devise a road map to jumpstart its economy, which is in a coronavirus-induced recession, governor Gavin Newsom said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued new Federal guidelines inviting US states to engage in a three-phase gradual reopening of the society and economy.

"Again, it puts this moment in perspective. We need to continue practicing physical distancing, we need to apply deeply the stay-at-home orders. We are not out of the woods yet," Newsom said on Friday. "The worst mistake we can make after so much progress.

.. is to pull back right before we are at a point where we can start toggling back and begin a very thoughtful, phased-in approach to reopening the state of California and ultimately reopening our economy."

Newsom acknowledged that California - the largest US state - has already plunged in a pandemic-induced recession.

The governor announced that he has established a task force to work on a roadmap to restart California's economy in a safe and responsible manner. The task force is comprised of 80 prominent Californians, including former governors and is chaired by businessman and former Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer.