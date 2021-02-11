Governor of Afghan Province of Nangarhar Confirms 2 Explosions Near Airport

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The office of the governor of the Afghan province of Nangarhar confirmed to Sputnik that there were two explosions in the Fourth district of the city of Jalalabad on Thursday, near the airport.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that there was an attack on a military airport in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the blasts targeted the National Directorate of Security forces and there were sounds of gunshots heard.