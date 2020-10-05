(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The governor of Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal, was slightly injured in the blast targeting his convoy, spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai said on Monday.

According to Afghanistan's 1TV news broadcaster, the blast resulted in eight fatalities and 30 injuries.

No radical group operating in the country has taken responsibility for the attack so far.