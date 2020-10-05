UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Of Afghanistan's Laghman Slightly Injured In Attack On Convoy - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:06 PM

Governor of Afghanistan's Laghman Slightly Injured in Attack on Convoy - Spokesman

The governor of Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal, was slightly injured in the blast targeting his convoy, spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The governor of Afghanistan's eastern province of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal, was slightly injured in the blast targeting his convoy, spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai said on Monday.

According to Afghanistan's 1TV news broadcaster, the blast resulted in eight fatalities and 30 injuries.

No radical group operating in the country has taken responsibility for the attack so far.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Governor

Recent Stories

Max feels heartbroken post breakup with Demi Lovat ..

16 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor lays floral wreath on the shrine o ..

31 seconds ago

Nine of same family injured due to roof collapse

32 seconds ago

Indian troops launch siege, search operation in So ..

34 seconds ago

Cineworld temporarily shuts cinemas on virus impac ..

36 seconds ago

3000 inferior spices seized, two arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.