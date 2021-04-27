MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The governor of Brazil's northeastern state of Ceara, Camilo Santana, pledged on Tuesday to fight for the delivery of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the local population following the national regulator's refusal to authorize vaccine import.

Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, has rejected regional governments' requests for Sputnik V import.

"The northeastern science committee has supported Sputnik V use. I will keep fighting for this [import] permission confidently and in line with all regulations so that we could deliver the vaccine to our population as soon as possible," Santana wrote on Twitter.

Ceara's governor pledged to avoid politicization of the process, taking into consideration the slow pace of vaccine distribution among Brazil's states.

Santana said that he respects Anvisa's decision to veto Sputnik V emergency use but still is disappointed and surprised, since the vaccine is already being used in many countries and has proven to be effective.